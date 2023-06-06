11 free Philly spraygrounds you can’t miss this summer

Are you looking for ways to cool off your kids this summer? According to an Inquirer analysis, last year’s summer was the second hottest since 1991, with an average temperature of 79.3 degrees. And after a not-so-snowy winter, another hot summer is probable.

Local public pools can help cool you down, but they won’t be opening until July. Between maintenance, inspections, and lifeguard availability, it’s unclear how many will open. Luckily, there are dozens of splash pads and water play areas throughout Philadelphia — most are even free of charge.

Spraygrounds, splash pads, or spray parks — whatever they are called on your block — can provide both fun and cooling. As of Memorial Day, Parks and Recreation opened 93 spraygrounds citywide, available until Labor Day.

Some locations only offer sprinklers, water jets, or misters. Others have bigger water play areas. However, all are open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, or noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.

According to parks and recreation spokesperson Maita Soukup, there are no specific rules for spraygrounds. “Swimwear is recommended but not required,” Soukup said. “Be safe and bring a towel!”

Parks and Rec has a comprehensive map to the extensive network of spraygrounds, so find one near you. To help get you started, here is a list of 11 free wheelchair-accessible spraygrounds you can’t miss this summer in the Philly region:

Staying cool in Center City

If you are in Center City on a hot day, Dilworth Park water jets might be the first place to come to mind. It isn’t the only option, though. These three water jet spraygrounds are within a two-mile radius from City Hall:

Love Park: 📍1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Von Colln Field: 📍2250 Pennsylvania Ave. (This option is also close to folks in the Art Museum area). Sister Cities Park: 📍18th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

More than water jets

Water jets can sure be cooling, but why not add to the fun with other recreational features?

In the Pennsport area, 1.1 acre Herron Playground big enough to cool off under the long pole water splashers while kids run around. Plus, shaded seating and picnic areas are available, and the restrooms are open seven days a week.

📍213 Reed St. (at Nelson M. Herron Playground and Recreation Center)

For Spring Garden families, Clemente Playground’s flower-themed spray park is a draw, with oversized concrete flowers splashing you with water with the city skyline as the background. Benches are available for lounging, as you enjoy a day surrounded by trees and flowering bushes.

📍1800 Wallace St.

Located in East Mount Airy, Finley Recreation Center has a section dedicated to splashers. Long pole water sprayers, arches to play under as you cool off, and a tall palm tree-shaped sprayer are among the features. Something cool (besides the water): the water pressure changes from low to high.

📍 7701 Mansfield Ave.

Water will cool you off no matter the sprayer’s shape but wouldn’t it be fun to splash around on a fish-shaped sprayground?Fishtown Recreation Center, has just that. Additionally, once pools open, you can cross the street to go for a swim at Lederer Pool.

📍 1202-32 E Montgomery Ave.

The newest spraygrounds in Philly

According to the city, Parks and Rec. adds and upgrades spray features at specific locations yearly. This season, the following playgrounds have newer and updated misters, and time-controlled water pressure fluctuations: ()