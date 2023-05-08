The Light Fantastic | Scene Through the Lens

I know that the light is always different, always changing the way we see things. But that doesn’t make it any less surprising. Any less magical.

Emerging from the Amtrak train platform into the magnificent waiting room of 30th Street Station, with all that light streaming into the soaring space of the Art Deco style grand concourse can’t be described in any other way than magical.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

» SEE MORE: Archived columns and Twenty years of a photo column