Photography
Link copied to clipboard

The Light Fantastic | Scene Through the Lens

A weekly visual exploration of the Philadelphia region.

May 8, 2024: The Pennsylvania Railroad War Memorial (1950, installed 1952) by Walker Kirtland Hancock n the lobby of 30th Street Station known from the opening scene of the 1985 Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis film “Witness.“ The 39-foot monument is dedicated to the 1,307 Pennsylvania Railroad employees who died in World War II. It is known as “Angel of the Resurrection,” depicting the Archangel Michael lifting a lifeless soldier in his arms, his wings pointing directly to heaven as he frees the soldier from the flames of battle.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

I know that the light is always different, always changing the way we see things. But that doesn’t make it any less surprising. Any less magical.

Emerging from the Amtrak train platform into the magnificent waiting room of 30th Street Station, with all that light streaming into the soaring space of the Art Deco style grand concourse can’t be described in any other way than magical.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

