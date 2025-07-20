At the Shore, on the way to the Shore, or even when not going to the Shore, it is the sweetest stop of summer.

Time seems to slow down as you pull into a drive-in ice cream stand.

Waiting in line, the buzz of laughter and talk of memories around you blend with the hum of a neon sign; the scent of sugary toppings; and glimpses of selfies taken with dripping cones, moms wiping off young faces, or couples sharing spoons, leaning close on benches.

And the brief blast of cool air when the server slides open the order window when it’s finally your turn.

The simple satisfaction of enjoying a swirled soft serve or scoop (or two, or three) leaves you with a sense of nostalgia and comfort that transcends generations and lingers long after the last lick. And it keeps you coming back.