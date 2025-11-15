The Liberty Bell is back

Many cities have universally recognizable symbols: the Statue of Liberty, St. Louis Arch, Sydney Opera House, Eiffel and leaning towers, and almost every building in Washington, D.C.

We have a few in Philadelphia too. For a photographer, the landmarks are a both a blessing and a curse. I want readers to know a picture is from their town — not a wire service or stock photo from Detroit or Dallas. But that doesn’t mean every photo made in Center City should have that ornate Second Empire style building at Broad and Market in the background.

Then, sometimes the landmark is the story.

After being closed for almost six weeks due to the federal government shutdown, I did include the just re-opened buildings and their signs in the news photos of the day — while still looking for moments of the connections between visitors and the returning furloughed federal workers.