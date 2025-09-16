It was revealed Monday evening that the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is returning to the city for the first time in a decade, after it was last run in 2016. The event, which began in 1985 as the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, has had a few names over the years but consistently drew some of the best cyclists in the world to a course that was as picturesque as it was difficult.

Set against the backdrop of some of the city’s most prominent landmarks, the race also winds through Fairmount Park, Roxborough, and Manayunk, where the heavily sloped Manayunk Wall is waiting to challenge the riders. Next year’s event will return to the original course layout.

“The fact that it’s coming back with the original course is phenomenal,” said former champion Freddie Rodriguez. “The [Ben Franklin] Parkway feels like a stadium. There’s so much action for spectators, especially in tight areas where the race gets difficult like the 17% grade climb up the Manayunk Wall.

“If there’s any race in the U.S. that can be called a classic, it’s Philly.”