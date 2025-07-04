Skip to content
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

How Philly celebrated July 4th, in photos

Crowds gathered across Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate Independence Day, from the parade to the fireworks as part of Wawa Welcome America’s annual festivities.
Fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Friday, July 4, 2025.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Yong Kim
    Published 

Crowds gathered across Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate Independence Day, from the parade to the fireworks as part of Wawa Welcome America’s annual festivities.

But this year, the event’s concert faced some last-minute changes. As American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 members continued to strike, the show’s headliners LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan canceled their performances to show their solidarity with the workers.

Still, Philadelphians and others from around the region came to watch other performances, including JoJo and Álvaro Díaz, before catching the fireworks.

Here’s a look at celebrations throughout the day in Philly.

Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard