How Philly celebrated July 4th, in photos

Crowds gathered across Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate Independence Day, from the parade to the fireworks as part of Wawa Welcome America’s annual festivities.

But this year, the event’s concert faced some last-minute changes. As American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 members continued to strike, the show’s headliners — LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan — canceled their performances to show their solidarity with the workers.

Still, Philadelphians and others from around the region came to watch other performances, including JoJo and Álvaro Díaz, before catching the fireworks.