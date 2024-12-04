As we prepare to celebrate one of America’s favorite traditions — a time for food, family, friends, and being thankful — smartphones everywhere will be documenting many of the rituals of the holiday that make it such a wonderful time of the year.

Winter holiday rituals like the lighting of candles, worship, stringing lights, shopping and sharing gifts, music, and meals are what make traditions such an essential and enduring part of our lives.

Inquirer staff photographers will also be visually reporting on these rituals — and many others — as we have throughout the years. These diverse and colorful rituals are embedded within the cultural fabric of Philadelphia and the region.

Through pictures, we explore the religious ceremonies, ethnic traditions, and sports celebrations that showcase the powerful bond between Philadelphians and their beloved rituals, and share these images in the hope they foster an understanding of our region’s rich heritage and the significance of these rituals in shaping our identity.