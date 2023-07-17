A bird’s-eye view | Scene Through the Lens

With its diversity of habitat – beach, dunes, ponds, forest, and marsh – Cape May Point is one of the best places on the planet to watch birds year-round. Not only hawks, but birder visitors can see breeding songbirds, waterbirds, terns and passing migrants.

But when using the quarter binoculars just remember, look up.

» READ MORE: Marking Inquirer Staff Photographer Tom Gralish’s 40 years at The Inquirer

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

» SEE MORE: Archived columns and Twenty years of a photo column