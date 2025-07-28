Suit yourself | Scene Through the Lens

The American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) is hosting bridge players from all over the world for a week of meetings, events, classes and the North American Bridge Championships in Philadelphia.

Founded in 1937, the ACBL is the largest bridge organization in North America, with over 120,000 members (down from around 165,000 before COVID).

Bridge draws players of all ages and walks of life. Fictional characters James Bond and Snoopy both played, as do billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett (who sometimes play as partners).

The Philadelphia area, covering from King of Prussia to the Jersey Shore, boasts an active community of 2,200 bridge players and 27 community bridge clubs.

