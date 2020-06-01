I live in New Jersey, but have been photographing in Center City as well as the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic.
As I wrote here a month ago, the visual contrasts are more striking in the once-teeming streets of Center City, but as newspaper photojournalists it’s important that we document the issues of the day throughout our area.
In the weeks since, between my assignments throughout the region, I’ve tried to do just that: looking for the more subtle scenes of the crisis, outside of downtown Philadelphia.
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:
