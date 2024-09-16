Link copied to clipboard
The media circus | Scene Through the Lens
Inside the media center
When former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris met at the National Constitution Center last week, the thousand news media covering the event were housed at the nearby Convention Center.
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish's "Scene Through the Lens" photo column in The Inquirer's local news section.