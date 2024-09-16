Skip to content
The media circus | Scene Through the Lens

Inside the media center

Staffers wait (and watch) for the end of Tuesday’s presidential debate, in the media center at the Convention Center. Afterward, they are the ones who hold up the signs with names of the candidates’ surrogates in the “spin room” while they are interviewed by reporters.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

When former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris met at the National Constitution Center last week, the thousand news media covering the event were housed at the nearby Convention Center.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: