Putting their best foot forward | Scene Through the Lens

In a scene repeated all over the country this time of year, pre-kindergartners, fifth graders, middle schoolers, high school seniors, and those getting college or university degrees share in marking a moment for both celebration and reflection as they graduate and transition into a new phase of their lives.

Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: