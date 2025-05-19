A show of hands | Scene Through the Lens

Designed by Mark Lueders, an alumnus and sculptor, the Kelly Family Gates incorporate bronze sculptures of 56 hands from 46 different artists with their respective tools - including a pair of hands holding a camera. Addams Hall, the center for fine arts at Penn, was named for “Addams Family” cartoonist Charles Addams, also a Penn alum. (His “Thing” character is not one of the gate’s hands.)

Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: