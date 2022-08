Participants gather at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park before taking part in the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia. A local tradition for more than a decade, the Philly Naked Bike Ride first came to the city in 2009. It promotes cycling advocacy, body positivity, and economic sustainability. Read more

Part of the World Naked Bike Ride movement, riders took to Philadelphia’s streets in their birthday suits for the annual Naked Bike Ride. The ride is meant to promote fuel conscious consumption, cycling safety and spread body positivity, according to the event’s website. See images of the ride below.