Brad Lidge and Carlos Ruiz celebrate after Lidge struck out the final batter in the ninth inning during Game 5 of the 2008 Work Series.

The Phillies ended Philadelphia’s long pro-sports title drought when they won the World Series in 2008, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. It had been 25 years and 150 days since the city’s last championship, won by the 76ers.

With the Phils back in the Fall Classic, we’re taking a look back at the best images from our photographers after the Phillies clinched the championship win in (a two-day-rain-interrupted) Game 5.