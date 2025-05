May 12, 2025: Rose McManus, with Cashman & Associates events marketing, holds things together — and upright — behind the scenes at a Philly 250 / Semiquincentennial event in LOVE Park. Read more

Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: