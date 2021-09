September 20, 2021: There is action in miniature at the Soccer 2026 Pitch at the visitors center at Independence National Historical Park. It is part of Philadelphia's bid to be chosen as one of 10 cities to host matches when the FIFA World Cup comes to the United States in 2026. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 welcomes the public to play and contribute their own memories to the exhibit (rear) and "show FIFA and U.S. Soccer the passion of the local soccer community." Read more