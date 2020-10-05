A train exits a tunnel in Gallitzin, Pa.,. one of three adjacent tunnels through the Allegheny Mountains completed in 1854, 1855, and 1902 by the Pennsylvania Railroad as part of the cross-state route that includes the nearby Horseshoe Curve. It is still used by Norfolk Southern freight trains and Amtrak’s passenger trains. There is a cutout in the fence on a nearby overpass for train aficionados to view and photograph.