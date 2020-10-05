Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s post-debate train tour took him through a Trump-friendly part of the commonwealth. I recently passed through the same areas of Western Pennsylvania, taking a look inside the swing state’s "T” named for its shape on a map, the areas outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvanians in the rural "T" swath went big for Trump in 2016. They still love him, but there’s a difference this time: They don’t hate Biden.
