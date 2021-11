November 29, 2021: Rabbis (and brothers) with the Chabad Lubavitch Synagogue in Cherry Hill, Yakov Mangel (left) and Laizer Mangel set up the large Hanukkah menorah in Haddonfield's Library Point just before Thanksgiving. Chabad of Camden and Burlington Counties will host the borough's public lightning ceremonies Monday night at 6 with music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, and chocolate gelt. Read more