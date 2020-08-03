Then there’s the visiting all 50 U.S. states, a form of collecting that is on many bucket-lists. I achieved it before my 30th birthday — I’ll admit a point of great personal pride. Many were while working. (My last one: Maine, in 1984, came while covering the New Hampshire Democratic primary election I drove across the Piscataqua River on I-95 for a Diet Coke and a snack at a gas station in Kittery.) A lot just happened while growing up (thanks, Dad, for serving your country and for driving your station wagon all over while moving your family around on three continents).