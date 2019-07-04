Last night I was shooting the Philly Pops orchestra concert on the mall in front of Independence Hall, again. The night was really hot and humid. The crowd was very subdued. Maybe it was that they were all really close, and the air was still. Or maybe the American popular music the orchestra performed was more Broadway and movie inspired than rousing patriotic. Other veteran Fourth photographers noticed it too. Three different people I photographed in the crowd told me they didn’t want to be in the newspaper, or wouldn’t give me their names. A fourth red-white-and blued gentleman, after watching me write down his name, left his beach chair five minutes later to hunt me down and tell me he’d changed his mind. “You know how it is these days,” he told me.