I had a birthday this past week, and also marked the anniversary of my first day of work at the newspaper. I won’t give the numbers for either event, but I will say I was on stage at Philadelphia’s JFK Stadium for the multi-continent Live Aid concert 35 years ago today.
We tag-team covered it, and I photographed the morning activity and all the fans arriving. Then I was in the photo pit for the first performer, Joan Baez, who greeted the crowd, saying, “Children of the ’80s, this is your Woodstock, and it’s long overdue.” I stayed for the local band the Hooters, then left for downtown to process my film. Other photographers covered the rest of the concert, and after turning in my B&W prints, I went home to watch it on TV. (I remember being disappointed that neither Bruce Springsteen nor Prince was there.)
Except for the coronavirus, I would have been in Milwaukee this week as the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to get under way. I did get a taste of politics last week though, covering a New Jersey member of the Kennedy family winning a U.S. congressional primary election, and a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Philadelphia.
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:
