I had a birthday this past week, and also marked the anniversary of my first day of work at the newspaper. I won’t give the numbers for either event, but I will say I was on stage at Philadelphia’s JFK Stadium for the multi-continent Live Aid concert 35 years ago today.

We tag-team covered it, and I photographed the morning activity and all the fans arriving. Then I was in the photo pit for the first performer, Joan Baez, who greeted the crowd, saying, “Children of the ’80s, this is your Woodstock, and it’s long overdue.” I stayed for the local band the Hooters, then left for downtown to process my film. Other photographers covered the rest of the concert, and after turning in my B&W prints, I went home to watch it on TV. (I remember being disappointed that neither Bruce Springsteen nor Prince was there.)

Except for the coronavirus, I would have been in Milwaukee this week as the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to get under way. I did get a taste of politics last week though, covering a New Jersey member of the Kennedy family winning a U.S. congressional primary election, and a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Philadelphia.

A staffer for Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy adjusts her sign backdrop, in the parking lot of her campaign headquarters in Northfield on July 7, before she arrived to declare victory in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District primary election.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

