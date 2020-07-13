We tag-team covered it, and I photographed the morning activity and all the fans arriving. Then I was in the photo pit for the first performer, Joan Baez, who greeted the crowd, saying, “Children of the ’80s, this is your Woodstock, and it’s long overdue.” I stayed for the local band the Hooters, then left for downtown to process my film. Other photographers covered the rest of the concert, and after turning in my B&W prints, I went home to watch it on TV. (I remember being disappointed that neither Bruce Springsteen nor Prince was there.)