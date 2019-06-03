In twenty years of covering sports at the Inquirer and Daily News, Kim had never covered the Devon Horse Show. He had no idea what to expect but found it just like covering any other major sporting event. "Capturing the peak moment of the horses leaping over the fences is the key,” he said. He also noted that the spaces between obstacles are all different, "so riders have to control the length of each of their horse’s strides to get themselves ready between each jump. The rider and horse have to be on the same page, just like the other team sports.”