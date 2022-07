July 18, 2022: Music lovers attending one of the summer's free concerts listen from the hill overlooking Rose Tree Park's outdoor amphitheater, a popular Delco tradition for more than four decades. Read more

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

