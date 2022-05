May 16, 2022: The North Penn High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard entering the Montgomery County 2022 High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony last week. About 30 seniors and their families were feted at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lansdale at the dinner, and similar ones around the country, sponsored by Our Community Salutes, to "recognize our future patriots," and honor the students' "commitment to our country" by planning to enlist into one of the six branches of the U.S. military immediately after graduation. Read more