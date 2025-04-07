Portal protest | Scene Through the Lens

Philly’s edition of the art installation which connects people in Vilnius, Lithuania; Lublin, Poland; and Ireland re-opened last month after vandalism had forced a two-month closure.

The Portal’s permanent location will be decided in an online poll between LOVE Park, where it debuted in October, and the City Hall courtyard. Visit voteportals.org to make your choice known.

