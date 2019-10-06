Gen. Pulaski, considered the father of the U.S. cavalry, was born in Poland in 1745 and came to America to join the fight for independence. He was commissioned as a brigadier general and his cavalry first defended Minisink Island in the Delaware River, and Little Egg Harbor in New Jersey, before being dispatched to the South. On Oct. 9, 1779, during the Battle of Savannah, Pulaski was mortally wounded by a cannon blast while charging into battle on horseback.