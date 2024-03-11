Enjoying the in-between | Scene Through the Lens

Between covering the news.

The park between spring and summer, bare branches and buds. Between brown and green grass, long nights and long days. The Super Bowl and Opening Day. Between flakes (we actually had a few this year!) and flowers. Between staying in and going out, scarves and shirtsleeves. Between Pasternak’s “Doctor Zhivago” by the fireplace and Defoe’s “Robinson Crusoe” on the beach.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: