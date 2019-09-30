The faithful gathered in Rittenhouse Square Sunday, joining Jews around the world to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
The outdoor event, which followed a concert, was led by rabbis from Temple Beth Zion/Beth Israel. The family-friendly service was open to all and participants were encouraged to bring a blanket and pack food for a picnic to welcome the coming of the year 5780 at sundown.
The High Holidays will continue through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 8.