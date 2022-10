October 10, 2022: Pastor Jean Bellevue puts out chairs as “savesies” to hold a parking space before a state-wide political candidate arrived for a roundtable talk and evening services at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries in Mayfair. Read more

I’ve been a Philadelphian for a while now. This is not my first encounter with savesies:

And you heard it here first. Winter’s coming.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

» SEE MORE: Archived columns and Twenty years of a photo column