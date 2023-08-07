Two pairs of hands | Scene Through the Lens

I recently marked an anniversary at The Inquirer, so I’ve been asked a lot lately if i haven’t gotten tired of being a newspaper photographer.

How can I be?

When I can drive past a scene straight out of Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn — but then pull Into an Acme parking lot, walk across four lanes of busy traffic, approach a couple I don’t even know and say, “Hi. Which one of you is Tom Sawyer, trying to trick the other one into painting the whole fence?”

Pardum, the mother of Smith’s son, bought the fence two years ago with COVID American Rescue Plan money and Smith put it up for her. She waited a few years before getting around to painting it. Thankfully, Pardum said, she was on vacation the week after last week’s heat wave, so the weather was much more conducive to outdoor work. And, it was Smith’s day off.

