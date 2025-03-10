Showing solidarity | Scene Through the Lens

Ed Fischer and five or six of his friends had planned to unfurl a long banner in a highly visible area - where traffic passes coming off the Vine Street Expressway and along Sixth Street headed to the Historic District or the Ramp to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

But strong March winds forced a postponement. So he walked over from his home in Old City by himself with just the flag.

Fischer’s grandfather emigrated from Odesa as a teenager, but that’s not only reason why. He wanted to bear silent witness to show that recent geopolitical events do not reflect “the sentiment of the American people.”

