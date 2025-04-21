The art of diplomacy | Scene Through the Lens

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and former University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann was back on the Penn campus to attend a “Common Sense Diplomacy” event last Tuesday.

Gutmann was joined by David L. Cohen — Biden’s U.S. ambassador to Canada, and a former Comcast executive during the appearance at Penn’s Perry World House.

Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: