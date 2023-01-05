U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month, according to a statement released on Thursday.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the senator said in the statement. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family. In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

