Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading candidate in Pennsylvania’s Senate Democratic primary race, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke Friday but said he’s “well on his way to a full recovery.”

Fetterman released a statement Sunday afternoon from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital explaining his absence from the trail the last three days, on the cusp of the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

“On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go,” he said in the statement. ”But Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right. I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

“Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms,” the statement continued, “and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well.”

Fetterman said the doctors told him he suffered no cognitive damage. “I’m well on my way to a full recovery,” he said. “So I have a lot to be thankful for.”

He will stay in the hospital for observation but doctors have told him he can get back on the trail after recovering, the statement said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how soon that might happen, including whether that would happen before the primary election on Tuesday.

He faces Congressman Conor Lamb, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Councilmember Alex Khalil and has maintained a sizeable lead in the race for months.

Both Lamb and Kenyatta released statements wishing Fetterman a quick recovery.

“There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead,” Fetterman said. “But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November. Thanks for all the support, and please get out there and vote.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.