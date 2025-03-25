Rep. Brendan Boyle mocks President Trump for inviting the Chiefs to the White House

U.S. Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, a Democrat who represents parts of Philadelphia, mocked President Donald Trump for saying he wants the Kansas City Chiefs to visit the White House after the Eagles make their scheduled appearance April 28.

During an interview on Air Force One with conservative sports and political personality Clay Travis of OutKick, Trump said he looked forward to having the Eagles visit, “and one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID.”

The Chiefs were prevented from visiting the White House in 2020 to celebrate their Super Bowl win because of the pandemic shutdown.

The Chiefs have not commented on going to the White House this time around, and a report in the New York Times on Monday cited a team source saying the organization had not yet been invited.

Boyle called Trump’s welcoming of the Chiefs to the White House this year — after the Eagles trounced them 40-22 at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 — “a full-blown White House participation trophy.”

Boyle added, “I thought Republicans didn’t believe in participation trophies.”

And he dismissed Trump’s stated reason — that it was a make-up visit for 2020.

“Trump backed the Chiefs this year, they lost badly to the Eagles, and now he’s throwing a fake celebration to cope. The Eagles crushed the Chiefs. No stunt or staged photo op will change that,” Boyle said in a statement on Tuesday.

The mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly endorsed Trump in last year’s election, and Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback’s wife, has liked social media posts favorable to Trump. Trump posed for pictures with the Mahomes family while attending the Super Bowl this year.

In 2018, the Eagles became the first team in NFL history to be uninvited to the White House just days before their scheduled visit for winning the Super Bowl because some player opted out.

This year, an Eagles spokesperson confirmed that the team accepted Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.