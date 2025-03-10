White House official says Eagles have ‘enthusiastically accepted’ invite to visit with President Trump

The White House said it has formally extended an invitation to the Eagles to visit after winning Super Bowl LIX.

“We sent the invite and they enthusiastically accepted,” a White House official told The Inquirer. “We are working with them to determine a date and logistics.”

The Inquirer previously reported that the Eagles would accept an invitation to the White House if extended, but the team did not immediately respond to a request confirming one had been received and accepted. The team did not visit the White House following the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in Super Bowl LII, after the invitation was revoked last-minute by President Trump due to the small group of players who planned to attend.

No date has officially been set for the visit. In recent days, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins both went to visit the White House on solo visits. The Eagles will be the second team to visit the White House during Trump’s second term, after the NHL’s Florida Panthers, who visited in February.

During the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Trump largely ignored the Eagles — both after the NFC championship victory and for a full day after the game, which he attended and left at halftime — on social media, perhaps because he had previously made it clear he was rooting for the Chiefs.

Trump finally acknowledged the team on The Mark Levin Show, after Levin, who is from Philadelphia, asked for his opinion on the Birds.

“The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” Trump said. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.