Defense attorney Charles Gibbs is ‘seriously considering’ running for Philadelphia DA, sources say

Defense attorney Charles Gibbs is “seriously considering” running for district attorney of Philadelphia, according to two sources with knowledge of his thinking.

Gibbs, who works for the high-profile law offices of McMonagle Perri, has not officially decided to challenge DA Larry Krasner, but he has engaged in multiple conversations with political operatives and fundraisers about the matter, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Gibbs declined to comment.

Gibbs and his firm, which has represented such prominent figures as Meek Mill and Bill Cosby, also frequently defends Philadelphia police officers accused of misconduct.

He and his colleagues have gone up against Krasner and his prosecutors in court on multiple occasions — including persuading a judge to dismiss the charges against Officer Ryan Pownall, who shot a man in the back as he fled a traffic stop while carrying a gun. The firm also represents former Officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry as he sat in his car with a knife in Kensington.

Gibbs, a West Philadelphia native, has deep ties to Philadelphia politics, having previously worked for former Council President Darrell L. Clarke and for various political campaigns. He is married to Common Pleas Court Judge Monica Gibbs, who was elected to the bench in 2022, and he currently serves as the solicitor of Darby Borough in Delaware County.

If Gibbs decides to enter the race, he would face incumbent Krasner, who is expected to announce soon that he will run for a third term. If reelected, Krasner would be only the second top prosecutor, after former DA Lynne M. Abraham, to serve a third term.

Municipal Court Judge Patrick F. Dugan is also seriously considering running, sources said. Dugan would have to resign from the bench if he declares his candidacy.

Campaigns for the position will likely heat up after the holidays, ahead of the April 23 primary election. In Philadelphia, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1, whoever wins the primary is heavily favored to win the position in November.