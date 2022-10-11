A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges against former city police officer Ryan Pownall — who had been charged with murder over an on-duty shooting in 2017 — ruling that prosecutors years ago had failed to provide sufficient legal instructions to a grand jury as the panel weighed whether or not to charge Pownall with a crime.

Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott said there were “so many things wrong” with how the District Attorney’s Office instructed grand jurors in the case before they approved a presentment recommending murder charges against Pownall.

As a result, McDermott said, “the presentment ... is no good” and she moved for all counts to be dismissed.

McDermott said prosecutors could choose to re-file the case or appeal her ruling. But as Pownall walked out of the courtroom Tuesday afternoon with a host of supporters, his attorneys called the case a “travesty of justice,” saying prosecutors had manipulated a grand jury without regard for the facts or the law.

Pownall had faced charges including third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old David Jones, who had run from officers after being stopped while riding a dirt bike and illegally carrying a firearm in North Philadelphia in 2017.

This is a developing story that will be updated.