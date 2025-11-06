‘I am part of the American people!’: Pennsylvania Democrat interrupts Republican news conference

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Pa.) interrupted a news conference Wednesday being held by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R., La.) to call on him to push for a bipartisan deal to reopen the government.

“I’ve called on someone else,” Johnson said as Houlahan continued to speak. Johnson apologized to the reporter, claiming Houlahan “doesn’t respect the rights of her colleagues.”

“I am part of the American people! … You are the speaker for all of us, sir,” Houlahan continued. “You have an obligation, not just to speak lies to the American people, you have an obligation to call the leadership of both parties and bring us together and solve this problem together.”

A Capitol Police officer began to escort Houlahan away from the news conference before being told she was a member of Congress.

Johnson noted he met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) in the White House with President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.) days before the shutdown started.

“You voted to shut down the government. You voted to stop SNAP benefits,” Johnson said to Houlahan. “You voted to not pay the troops, not pay TSA and Border Patrol. You may regret it now, but that’s your vote, and it’s on the record.”

Houlahan, who is an Air Force veteran, was among the members of Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation who requested their own pay be withheld during the shutdown.

After the exchange with Johnson, Houlahan said she chose to interrupt his news conference due to her frustration over his lack of seriousness in dealing with Democratic leaders.

“This administration has been completely untrustworthy, has shown over and over again that they do nothing but renege on their promises,” Houlahan said, according to The Hill. “He should be just as angry as I am. He’s the Speaker of the House, and he has abdicated his authority, his responsibility, the authority and the responsibility of this Congress to be the power of the purse.”