Philly lawmakers vote to officially honor the Eagles and Jalen Hurts for their ‘triumphant’ Super Bowl victory

In case there was any question, Philadelphia’s lawmakers are, indeed, Philadelphia Eagles fans.

City Council members passed three pieces of legislation on Thursday honoring the Birds for their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The honorary resolutions passed unanimously — the only member who was did not vote was Councilmember Jim Harrity, who was absent Thursday and happens to be Council’s only Chiefs fan.

One resolution cheered the team for its “triumphant victory,” another congratulated quarterback Jalen Hurts for being named MVP, and a third honored Eagles associate performance coach Autumn Lockwood for becoming the first Black female coach to win a Super Bowl.

Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr., who represents parts of North Philadelphia, said it was important for him to introduce a resolution honoring Hurts, saying the quarterback is the “ultimate professional.”

“Very hardworking, he always says the right things,” Young said. “And I think he is an excellent sports role model for kids in our city and in our region.”

Hurts and Lockwood join a list of Eagles who have been honored by the body since 2018, the last time the Birds were national champions. That year, Council passed legislation celebrating the team for beating the New England Patriots, and the following year voted to honor former Super Bowl quarterback Nick Foles as “Saint Nick” for “his historic place in Eagles’ history.”

Last year, Council passed resolutions to honor two retiring Birds: defensive end Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce. The legislation celebrating Kelce specifically mentioned the Super Bowl parade in 2018, when he — dressed as a Mummer — famously delivered an impassioned speech from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

After Friday’s victory parade, perhaps another Bird will see his name in local legislation soon.