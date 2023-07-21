Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, talks to feds about Trump and 2020 the election

With another indictment looming for President Donald Trump, we learned that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt met in March with prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed what CNN reported about the meeting — that Schmidt, a Philadelphia Republican, discussed how misinformation about voter fraud impacted the 2020 election in Philadelphia, where he was a city commissioner at the time.

Trump announced this week that he received a letter informing him that he’s a target of the investigation, an indication that he could soon face charges.

Clout hears Schmidt’s discussion with prosecutors tracked with his 2021 U.S. Senate testimony and his 2022 appearance for the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6. In both, Schmidt described threats he faced, including from people who said they would murder his young children.

They were driven by a tweet Trump posted a week after the 2020 election, that named Schmidt and falsely accused him of ignoring “the mountain of corruption & dishonesty” in the election.

“The threats prior to that tweet … were pretty general in nature,” Schmidt told the committee last year. After Trump’s tweet, Schmidt said, “the threats became much more specific, much more graphic.”

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.