“No president should ever mention a political opponent, nor should a president ever try to persuade or bully a foreign leader, not just to investigate his political opponent, but to allow his personal lawyer to be given access and to be part of the action the president wanted the Ukrainian president to take. That is totally objectionable. A personal lawyer has no business in a phone call like that. Their name should not be mentioned. There should be no reference at all to a personal lawyer when you’re talking about the national security interests of the United States of America.”