Velda Wilson, a supporter of 4th District Councilman Curtis Jones Jr., won one and lost one in trying to knock challengers to the three-term Democrat off the ballot. Matt Baltsar, a Libertarian, is appealing Fletman’s ruling to remove him from the ballot, claiming the initial challenge to the validity of his petition signatures didn’t have enough detail. Karla Cruel, an independent in the 4th District, survived her challenge by arguing that she was not properly served with the paperwork. Wilson has appealed Fletman’s decision.