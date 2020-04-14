Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady’s one-man lobbying shop has landed its second client — hometown behemoth Comcast-NBC Universal.
Brady, chairman of Philadelphia’s Democratic Party, filed his registration Friday as a lobbyist in the U.S. House and Senate, according to Politico.
Brady spent 20 years in the House before announcing in 2018 that he would not seek another term. Federal regulations require a one-year “cooling off” period for departing members of Congress before they can start lobbying their former colleagues.
Brady said he expects to advocate for Comcast on legislation impacting its business, as directed by the company’s senior executive vice president David L. Cohen.
“Whatever David wants,” Brady answered when asked what he expected to be doing.
Brady was known in Washington as the “mayor of Capitol Hill,” thanks to his time as chairman of the House Administration Committee. He still has close relationships with members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Brady picked up his first client, Rivers Casino Philadelphia, last year, thanks in part to his friendship with attorney Richard Sprague, a minority owner in the business. His firm — Robert A. Brady Consulting LLC — lists Sprague’s law firm for its address on federal and state forms.
Brady said he is negotiating to pick up more clients.
“These other guys do it. Why not me?” he said. “I’ve got enough energy to take care of what I got to do. If I get more, maybe I’ll hire some more people.”