Mayor Parker fired two longtime city planning employees — and hasn’t hired full-time replacements

During mayoral transitions, lots of top officials leave city government — either because they’re not down with the new regime or because the new regime isn’t down with them. But the departures of two longtime city planning bureaucrats have raised eyebrows.

Eleanor Sharpe had been serving as the interim director of planning and development since the 2023 resignation of Anne Fadullon, who held the role for most of former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. And Melissa Long, a deputy director for housing and community development, was seen as an expert on ensuring the city complies with Byzantine federal housing regulations.

Both were seen as apolitical, and had served under multiple mayors. But in mid-January, Aren Platt, one of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s top aides, informed them they were being let go.

“Moving forward, we are going to be looking at ways for the office of Planning and Development to mirror the Mayor’s goals while continuing the excellent work that is being done,” Platt wrote in an email to the department acquired by Clout.

The decision was perplexing for two reasons. First, we’re told that Sharpe was cool with returning to her previous role as a deputy if Parker wanted someone else to lead the agency. Second, both were replaced by interim leaders — and two months later, the administration still has not named permanent appointees.

And there are complex issues on the department’s plate these days that could use some clear leadership, from the 76ers’ controversial proposal to build a Center City arena to Comcast Spectacor’s definitely-not-competing vision for a revamped South Philly stadium complex.

Clout hears department staffers were saddened and confused by the sudden ousters, and the administration’s explanation — that Parker wanted to go in a different direction — didn’t seem to add up, given Sharpe’s and Long’s reputations as functionaries.

In an interview, Platt declined to elaborate, saying he couldn’t discuss personnel decisions.

But he voiced full support for the new interim director, John Mondlak. A 24-year City Hall veteran, Mondlak most recently oversaw the developer services division, and worked previously at the commerce and law departments.

“He brings a wealth of experience,” Platt said. “He’s actually the person we needed.”

Platt isn’t worried about the department’s ability to get things done: “I don’t think anybody has or ever will accuse this administration of being indecisive or rudderless.”

