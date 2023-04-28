Relish is closed, but the popular election day lunch it hosted has a new venue

The show must go on for U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, the Philadelphia Democrat who throws the city’s don’t-miss election day luncheon party.

Clout told you in January that Evans was in search of a new venue for the invite-only party during the May 16 primary after its longtime spot, Relish in West Oak Lane, shut down after a 14-year run.

Evans this week told Clout the buffet line will move to South, the Spring Garden restaurant run by former Relish proprietors Robert Bynum and Ben Bynum Jr.

The Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation, which Evans helped launch, owns the building that housed Relish, which was supported over the years with state loans and grants.

Evans said the luncheon was always meant to reflect that kind of community investment.

“I always wanted to stay in the same theme and theory behind economic development and neighborhood development,” Evans said. “South is not as old as Relish but it is conceptually within the same theme.”

The Famous 4th Street Deli — the granddaddy of all election day noshing and networking since the early 1980s — is also expected to again draw a crowd this year.

