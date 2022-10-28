It’s called the cushiest state job in all of Pennsylvania, a lucrative soft landing spot for former legislators, longtime loyalists, and others with pull among people with the power to appoint.

A seat on the state Gaming Control Board can also be a consolation prize.

Just ask Shawn Dillon, the Northeast Philly Democratic ward leader who had what looked like a sure-thing shot at a state Senate seat in a May special election until it all went terribly wrong.

Clout hears the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a background check before the Senate Democratic Caucus appoints Dillon to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board. Paycheck: $145,018 per year. Duties: Attend from one to three meetings a month.

Dillon declined to comment. Didn’t want to jinx the good fortune, Clout guesses. Call it a jackpot for being a good party soldier.

Dillon, who retired in 2021 from the state Auditor General’s Office after 36 years, was selected in January by his fellow ward leaders in the Senate’s 5th District for the special election. The seat was open because former Sen. John Sabatina Jr. had just been sworn in as a judge.

Things looked bright for Dillon until a technical tragedy. His statement of financial interests, required for all candidates, was given to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which passed it to the state Democratic Party, which failed to file it by the deadline.

Republicans seized on the blunder, asking a judge to yank his name from the ballot. Democrats rebounded, as Dillon dropped out of the race and the party nominated his younger brother, Jimmy Dillon.

The former University of Notre Dame basketball player, who was working for the Philadelphia School District, defeated the Republican candidate, Sam Oropeza, with 57% of the vote in a district where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2-1.

If things go as planned, Shawn Dillon could be sworn in at a Gaming Control Board meeting on Nov. 16 or Dec. 14. He would complete the final months of a third two-year term for Sean Logan, a former state senator from Allegheny County who stepped down during the summer to return to a seat on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Gaming Board members can serve up to six years; three two-year terms for legislative picks or two three-year terms for appointees from the governor. Dillon will need to be reappointed when the term expires in January.

If he gets the seat, Dillon’s pay will inflate the state pension he earned from his former $92,000 annual salary with the auditor general. He’ll also be making 66% more per year than he would have as a state senator.

Mastriano’s Obama burn goes bust

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, touted on his Facebook page Monday an appearance he made on Newsmax, the right-wing cable television channel that noted that former President Barack Obama had not weighed in on the race.

The hosts suggested the Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is “running away from” his party as Nov. 8 approaches.

“It’s very chilling to me that Barack Obama did not use the opportunity to back Shapiro,” said Mastriano, suggesting his opponent was “on the losing end” for the lack of support.

That didn’t track, considering that Obama issued a rare presidential endorsement for Shapiro during the three-candidate 2016 primary for attorney general. That was seen at the time as a real political flex from Shapiro, who has known Obama since 2006 and was an early supporter.

Obama came through again on Wednesday, with a new campaign ad asking voters to support “my friend Josh Shapiro” while alluding to the Christian nationalism infused in Mastriano’s campaign and his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“We can turn a blind eye to white nationalism and conspiracy theories. Or we can fight for America where truth matters,” Obama says in the ad. “We can allow politicians to stop legitimate votes from being counted. Or we can make sure every vote counts and every voice matters.”

Mastriano gets the Grindr treatment

Clout also hears that Mastriano has been popping on Grindr recently.

No, the proudly anti-LGBTQ Republican gubernatorial candidate hasn’t created a profile on the popular dating app for gay men.

But an estimated 30,000 app users in Pennsylvania got a dose of Doug in their DMs last weekend thanks to an ad campaign by Agenda PAC, a new political action committee chaired by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta that is targeting anti-LGBTQ candidates across the country.

They’re starting with Mastriano, who has vociferously opposed gay marriage and defends gay “conversion therapy,” which medical and psychological experts say is abusive and devoid of any scientific basis.

“Doug Mastriano would be the worst threesome ever as Governor: anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and anti-democracy,” said Ted Bordelon, Agenda PAC’s founder and executive director.

An initial round of Grindr ads on Saturday pumped up Shapiro as “pro-LGBTQ+ equality, pro-trans rights, pro-choice” and encouraged Grindr users to register to vote before the Monday deadline for the Nov. 8 general election. Another round is slated to come shortly before the election, reminding Grindr users to vote.

Agenda PAC is also planning a broader $100,000 digital ad campaign encouraging voters to support Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania’s high-profile Senate and governor’s races.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.