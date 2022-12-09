The only thing Jim Kenney hates more than his job as mayor of Philadelphia is when people publicly discuss how much he hates his job.

Which brings us to last weekend’s Pennsylvania Society and the profane greeting he offered Brian Tierney during a breakfast event Saturday at the Penn Club in Manhattan.

“F— you,” Kenney said as Tierney approached to say hello.

Kenney, who spoke loud enough that politicians and others nearby turned to gawk, then walked away.

The root of this rudeness? Tierney had the temerity during a Nov. 27 broadcast of 6ABC’s long-running public affairs show, Inside Story, to discuss how Kenney always seems so miserable as mayor.

Clout hears Kenney has previously called the television station to complain when he thinks guests on the Sunday morning show are out of line about him and his administration.

Tierney, who runs a communications firm and was previously the publisher of The Inquirer and Daily News, confirmed the encounter with a chuckle when Clout called but declined to comment further.

Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for Kenney, confirmed that the mayor has complained to 6ABC.

“The Inside Story segment in question included individuals issuing misleading or baseless claims against the Mayor and his administration and, as no Administration official was present nor invited to participate in the segment, the moderator ended the on-air discussion,” Lessard wrote in an email.

It’s true, 6ABC host Matt O’Donnell swiftly put an end to the Nov. 27 Kenney-bashing.

Lessard added that Kenney “felt strongly to personally thank [O’Donnell] for his journalistic integrity.”

6ABC did not respond to a request for comment.

So what did Tierney say that so angered our thin-skinned mayor?

The panel was discussing the crowded Democratic field in the May primary for mayor. Tierney said, “I just feel so much like we need leadership in this city.”

“This is a horrible mayor,” Tierney said of Kenney. “He says he doesn’t like his job. Quit then, Jim. Go on and do something else.”

The other panelists — Nelson Diaz, George Burrell, and Christine Flowers — piled on, casting Kenney’s first 2015 win for mayor as a byproduct of other potentially viable candidates staying out of that race.

O’Donnell interjected: “I kind of feel it’s unfair, not having a representative of the mayor, to continue with this.” He then pivoted to a story about Taylor Swift fans having trouble buying concert tickets.

As much as Kenney hates this sort of talk, he’s bound to hear more of it from now until May. He was publicly roasted during a public safety crisis in early July for saying he will “be happy” when he is no longer mayor.

Contenders to replace him quickly lined up with criticism. Those contenders will also be happy when Kenney is out of office.

Jimmy Harrity gets fresh with City Council bio

New City Councilmember Jimmy Harrity took a unique approach to his biography on Council’s website, with a stream-of-conscious version of his colorful personal story, complete with a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reference and several grammatical errors.

”In Southwest Philadelphia Jim Harrity was born and raised running track and playing football is where he spent most of his days,” Harrity’s bio begins. “Track and field is where Jimmy shined and met his bother and best friend whom, we all know now as State Senator Sharif Street. Jim’s political career began with former City Controller Jonathan Saidel whom, he drove for 5 years.

”Harrity is a former top staffer for Street and the state Democratic Party. He struggled with alcoholism earlier in his life but has been sober for 12 years, an experience he references in the bio.

”While working at the Sherriff’s office Jim hit rock bottom which caused him to become sober. His sobriety led him to attend One Day At A Time drug and alcohol sessions,” the bio reads. “Those sessions turned Jimmy’s life around to become a board member of a life changing organizing. He helped bring community awareness to drug and alcohol and how bad it was affecting the community and families.”

Harrity on Tuesday said a staffer made errors in preparing the bio and he didn’t see it until someone else alerted him after it was published on Council’s website.

”The kid messed it all up. It’ll be corrected tonight,” Harrity said. “I knew it was going to be a problem as soon as somebody sent it to me. It’s all right. We’ll grow together. We’ll get better. Freshman mistakes are fine.”

Harrity is one of four Council members who last month won special elections to replace lawmakers who resigned to run for mayor.

The others — Councilmembers Sharon Vaughn, Quetcy Lozada, and Anthony Phillips ― went with more traditional bios.

Quotable:

“The people have spoken. They elected him 2-1. That’s a mandate. They don’t like his discretion. Well then rally the vote, spend some money in Philadelphia, Republicans. Help me campaign in Philadelphia, Republicans, and get him out of office the right way, at the voting booth, not with impeachment on these charges. It’s just not going to fly.”

— Attorney Chuck Peruto, the 2021 Republican nominee for district attorney in Philadelphia, telling NewsNation this week the state House Republicans are wrong to impeach DA Larry Krasner.

Staff writer Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.