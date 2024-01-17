Did Meek Mill just endorse Donald Trump?

The 2024 election season is upon us and Meek Mill has some thoughts.

The 36-year-old rapper retweeted a clip of ex-presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy endorsing Former President Donald Trump this week.

Mill commented on it: “Wait til yall see who the black people in poverty voting for!!!”

In the clip, Ramaswamy, who came in a distant fourth in the frozen Iowa caucuses, tells the crowd Trump “is going to be your next president.”

He then offers a series of “truths.”

”There are two genders in this country, period. … Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity … reverse racism is racism,” Ramaswamy says.

Taken together it sounded a little like a Mill endorsement — or at least an argument that Trump has appeal among some Black men. But attempts to reach him through an agent to clarify were unsuccessful.

Also this week, the rapper and criminal justice reform advocate retweeted a video of President Joe Biden at a stop in Allentown and weighed in on the president’s age.

Mill added his own comment with the video: “Joe Biden is too old to be our president ‘respectfully’ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing.”

The Biden campaign can’t be too happy about the take. Recent polls have shown Biden losing support among Black voters, and specifically younger Black men.

And Mill is a beloved artist in Philadelphia, where Biden, well aware of the city’s importance in November, visits so much he’s basically taken up dual residency.

Mill is not the first high profile Black celebrity to criticize Biden. Radio host charlamagne tha god, who has a monthly podcast audience of more than 8 million, made a huge splash after he said he regretted endorsing Biden in 2020 and blasted Biden’s reelection campaign.”

In 2024, it’s a race between the cowards, the crooks, and the couch,” the radio host told Politico, referring to Biden, Trump, and the option to stay home.

In 2021, Mill teamed up with Drake and other big-name rappers and athletes to push Biden on marijuana reform. The group called for pardoning non-violent cannabis offenders serving time around the country.

Biden has since taken some steps on the issue, making eligible for pardon thousands of people convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana in Washington D.C. and on federal land.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.